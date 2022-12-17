…as 28 were arrested for violating sanitation laws

By David Odama, Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Government has threatened to ban the operation of motorcycle riders popularly called Okada in the state even as 28 were arrested for violating the sanitation laws.

State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Kwanta Yakubu issued the threat in an interview with journalists shortly after monitoring the monthly sanitation exercise in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday.

The Commissioner who was represented by the Chief Environmental Officer of the Ministry, Abubakar Mohammed, said the government was reviewing the activities of the motorcycle riders in the state due to the negative effect the operation of the Okada ridders was impacting on the residents in the state.

He announced that government would soon make its decision known adding that those arrested were found conveying passengers from one point to the other during the sanitation exercise in deviant to the sanitation laws in the state.

“We are currently reviewing the activities of the motorcycle riders in the state and the government will soon make its decision known. We went on a house to house, street to street to ensure sanitation enforcement, and what we discovered was that all residents, shop owners and motorists complied to the exercise.

“Commercial motorcyclists were found moving around with passengers and we arrested 28 of them and they have been charged to our mobile court for prosecution,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that the leadership of the commercial motorcycles’ association in the state were informed and told to talk to their members to adhere to the State Environmental laws, but they still violated the sanitation laws in the state.

“If they continue, we will have no option than to ban the use of commercial motorcycles in Nasarawa,” the Commissioner declared.

While assuring that the ministry will continue to enforce the exercise for the benefit of the people of the state, Kwanta commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his commitment towards ensuring that Nasarawa remains one of the cleanest states in Nigeria.