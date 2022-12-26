By Gabriel Olawale

Ukraine based Nigeria born pilot, Daniel Ikechukwu Nwogbo is on cloud nine after sweet experience of 203 flight time in Ukraine.

Daniel Nwogbo was born on 20th April, 2001 in Port Harcourt, River State, Southern region in Nigeria, has become one of the prospects of Nigeria in Ukraine aviation sector after dumping football career following surfaces of injuries.

The former football player is now a Personal Licensed pilot (PPL) from Fly Max Aero aviation and has enjoyed flight experiences across several Ukrainian cities.

“It’s a great experience, I am glad for fulfilling this dream,” said Nwogbo.

Fly max is a flight school with core value to discover each student’s aptitude and potential for flying, to develop the skills, knowledge and character necessary for flying training.