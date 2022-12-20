By Oso Joseph

The institute of Directors (IoD) has stressed on the need for good, effective and visionary leadership ahead of the forth coming year.

President and Chairman of Governing Council, Institute of Directors Nigeria, Dr Mrs Ije Jidenma while speaking with news men at Institute’s Annual Director’s Dinner and Award Night held in Lagos stated that the fourth comng year will be a deciding one for Nigerians.

She said “I am very optimistic about 2023 despite the fundamentals not looking so bright. What we need is good leadership, ethical leadership, visionary leadership.

“If we are able to achieve all of these, most of our problems will be solved”. She added.

Also speaking with journalists at the event, Country Director, Development Alternative Inc, (DAI) Nigeria, Dr Joe Abah said presently, citizens now realize the importance of politics in their day to day activities and how poor decisions can affect economic conditions.

He said “people are now aware how politics affect their lifes both positive and negative. Am hopeful that if we have good leadership following the forth coming election, it will boost the economic market but if we don’t then I worry what the outlook for 2023 will be”.

“The united state was created by group of people who came together to say this is the kind of country we want and I think once we do that in Nigeria, everyone will be clear on what we want and their contribution will be in that direction”. He added.