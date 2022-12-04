Ikeja Hotel Plc staff with the proprietor, Center for Destitute Empowerment, Alice Okoliko alongside inmates.

By Chris Onuoha

It was all moment of gratitude as the management staff of Ikeja Hotel Plc (IHPLC), was received by the inmates of the Center for Destitute Empowerment International on Friday, December 2, 2022 with praises and thanksgivings.

“The visit by the IHPLC management was another milestone in its corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach and effort, aimed at identifying with the less privilege citizens among us, especially at this time of economic hardship experienced by the country,” says the management.

The management had in the past made similar visits to the center with relief items to encourage the proprietress, Mrs. Alice Okoliko in her effort to give life a meaning and alleviate the hardship experienced by the many health challenged children at the centre.

Among the relief items delivered by the Hotel management to the center include bags of rice, cartons on noodles and detergent soaps, beverages, baby diapers, tissue paper among others.

Delivering the items, Mr. Adeyemo Oluwole who led the team on behalf of the management expressed the company’s appreciation over the good work the center is rendering to the society and also its willingness to contribute in any measure to help.

He also praised the unrelenting effort of the center founded by, Pastor Samson Okoliko (deceased) whose big heart was to encourage some of the inmates, as they are engaged in vocational training and academics to better their lives.

Receiving the items, Mrs, Okoliko, wife of the founder thanked the visiting team, expressing joy that some organisations recognise the center’s humanitarian efforts. She also thanked the Ikeja Hotel Plc management team for being there for them in times of need.

The Center whose services are purely humanitarian have strived to keep the place running since inception. Children at center are trained in various empowerment vocations that include shoe making, tailoring among others. Some of the children who were enrolled in schools are also doing well as some have graduated from the universities.

Speaking on the significance of the outreach programme, the Group Managing Director, IHPLC, Mr. Eniola Theophilus said, “It is one of the priorities of the Board of our Company to significantly and positively impact the society and the environment in which the business operate.

“This is by contributing to the welfare and wellbeing of the constituents of the society and promoting peaceful coexistence and belongingness of every member of the society irrespective of status,” Netufo added.

He therefore, enjoined the general public to always remember the less privileged among us, saying, “it is the only way to accommodate and coexist with the physical challenged and indigents in the society.”