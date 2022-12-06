Alula Okposo, daughter of the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has finally spoken up about her father’s death.

Sammie Okposo had died, aged 51.

Recall that the singer’s project manager, Hilary Vincent, informed that Okposo died in his sleep on Friday morning, November 25.

Reacting to her father’s shocking death in an Instagram post on Monday, Alula said that the truth still feels like a blank of paper but she knows her father is ‘jamming’ with the angels in heaven.

She wrote: “The real truth is I feel like a blank sheet of paper, just waiting for the different strokes from the paint brushes.

“God knows best because I know you’re definitely jamming with the angels; changing it for them.”

Meanwhile Sammie’s wife Ozioma, who had been silent on social media since the tragic death of her husband broke her silence on Friday December 2.

Ozioma shared a photo of singer worshipping at a church on her Instagram story.

She also replaced her Instagram display picture with the same photo.

Earlier, the bereaved family said a night of tributes will be held on December 13 at La Madison Place in Oniru.

This would be followed by a service of songs on December 14 at the House on the Rock Cathedral in Lekki.

The remains of the singer would thereafter be laid to rest at a private ceremony on December 15.