By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has been laid to rest in the state of Lagos.

At the age of 51, the singer passed away from a slump that caused his demise.

A night of tributes was held for the late musician on Tuesday, at the La Madison Place in Oniru, Lagos, while on Wednesday a service of songs was also held at the House on the Rock Cathedral, Lagos.

Sammie’s colleague, Nikki Laoye, took to her Instagram page to share a video of the burial ceremony.

In the video, she and other Okposo’s family members and friends were seen weeping bitterly.

She wrote, “Oh God, my big brother, bros eee. Ahhh seeing you in that casket, watching you being lowered into the ground was super heart breaking for me. The last thing I ever imagined to happen this year,” she wrote in pidgin English.

“I finally freaked out as they started covering you up with sand and cement and the tears wouldn’t stop. Kept calling you, kept thanking you. The last time I felt this kinda mad pain was when I lost my dad.”

“Bros ee, Mo Cover e o ( I Covered You) till the very end.

“Been trying to be strong for Aunty Ozy but she was so distraught, it broke my heart to see her in so much pain as you were lowered into the ground. VIDEO: Sammie Okposo's widow, Ozioma, weeps as she pours sand into his grave at his funeral



Credit: Nikkilaoye

“God pls comfort your daughter, soak her heart and mind in so much love and peace.

“Comfort His Children (Alula & Fejiro),his siblings, his family and friends at this time o Lord.

“Especially 4 days to my birthday..so you won’t call me this year? hmmmm.

“Our Angel, Watch over us oo…We got Aunty Ozy, We will continue to make sure she’s okay and we will keep her in our prayers always.

“She misses you so much. We all miss you, bro.

“Yes Bros mi, My small daddy, thank you for loving me, thank you for taking care of me, thank you for protecting me, thank you for fighting for me, thank you for covering me.

“O Cover me nah and yes, I covered you, till the very end cos I am your Sister of Life 4 Life.

“Rest on… @SammieOkposo – MY BROTHER OF LIFE 4 LIFE.”