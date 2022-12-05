Okposo

Late gospel singer, Sammie Okposo will be laid to rest on December 15 according to burial arrangements made available by the family.

Okposo died on Novemeber, having lived for 51 years (1971-2022). He reportedly died in his sleep.

The six days event will begin with a farewell praise party on the 13th and end with a church outing on the 18th.

Sammie Okposo was also a music producer, psalmist, and CEO of Zamar Entertainment. He released his first album Addicted in 2004.

Sammie Okposo collaborated with many other artists in the gospel and soul music fields, he collaborated with popular gospel singer Marvellous Odiete on “Follow You”, performed regularly in Africa, Europe, and North America, and curated a series of concerts called SOPP (Sammie Okposo Praise Party). Sammie Okposo’s most recent album, The Statement (2018), was produced by the Grammy-winning Kevin Bond.

He became well-known for his genre of high-praise within and outside Nigeria and was a role model to a lot of gospel singers.