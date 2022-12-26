By Jimitota Onoyume

The Delta state Police command has confirmed the killing of four persons in a shooting in Ekpan area of Uvwie local government area Delta state

The state Police Public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe told the Vanguard on phone that some unknown gunmen in a Toyota Highlander opened fire randomly around the busy area of Ekpan in the wee hours of Christmas day, adding that two persons died on the spot while two others died later on Monday at the hospital.

He dismissed speculations in some quarters that it was a cult war .

” We are not aware of any cult war in Ekpan. It was random shooting by some persons in a Toyota Highlander. Two persons died on the spot while another two died today .”.

He also said it was not true that anybody died in a shooting in Sapele, noting that there was shooting there but no report of death before the police.

Continuing, the police spokesman said they were on top of the security situation in Ekpan and other parts of the state.