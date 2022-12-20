Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor

Demand arrest, sack of mastermind

Lawyers in Defence of Economic Rights and Justice, Forum of Chairmen of Political Parties, Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria, Buhari Legacy Defenders, African Centre for Justice and Human Rights, Arewa Consultative Youths Movement, and Ohanaeze Youths Movement, have petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) over alleged plot to frame the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism and detain him.

In separate petitions dated December 17 and 19, 2022, the groups claimed that within the first week of this month, they intercepted credible intelligence about a plot at certain high places in government to stop the Central Bank Governor by all means and the apex bank’s policy to redesign the Naira with its January 31, 2023 deadline and also to put a stop to the cash withdrawal limit policy of the bank scheduled to start on the January 9, 2023.

According to the groups, the plotters allegedly admitted that their major challenge was that the President had fully approved the CBN policies but agreed that the approval would not deter them.

They also claimed that those behind the plot agreed that they would not be able to get the President to bring to effect Section 11 (2)(f) of the Central Bank (Establishment) Act which empowers the President to remove the Central Bank Governor, hence their clandestine plot.

They further claimed that those behind the plot had earlier tried to undermine the President by attempting to amend the CBN Act and the Currency Decimal Act overnight in the House of Representatives but failed.

In the petitions, the groups attached an Exparte application secretly filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja directly by the State Security Service (SSS) against Emefiele as the sole Respondent.

They were of the view that the Secret Service was obviously working on the premise that the court would blindly grant an order for the Service to arrest and detain Mr. Emefiele for a minimum of 60 days hiding under Section 66 of the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act 2022.

The petition signed on behalf of the various groups by Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, who is the Convener, Coalition of National Interest Defenders, reads: “How could an appointee of the President brazenly undermine the authority of the President and carry out actions that could so destabilize the government and the economy of the country at unimaginable proportions? This is totally unacceptable and a grave risk for such a person to be allowed to continue to stay in government. Sir, how could the Director General of SSS file papers in Court on 7th December, 2022 accusing someone of being a terrorist yet allowed Mr. President to travel with such a person with the person having unrestricted access to the President? That is the height of poor judgment on the part of the DG, SSS and it is only a thorough investigation that can reveal exactly what happened.

“It is on this basis that we call for the immediate suspension, arrest investigation and prosecution of Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Director General of the State Security Services for undermining the authority of the President. usurping his powers and involving in acts capable of threatening the national security of our country. While thanking Your Excellency for your urgent consideration and actions, accept Mr. President assurances of our highest esteem.”