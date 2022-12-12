By Udeme Akpan, Omeiza Ajayi & Obas Esiedesa

MORE than 48 hours after the Department of State Services, DSS, gave all stakeholders in fuel supply chain, to restore normal supply of petroleum products at officially approved rate across the country or be ready to face the consequences of their actions, the situation seems to have improved in many parts of Nigeria, due to the partial compliance of oil marketers.

This came as Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products, ADITOP, said it has authorised its depot chairmen nationwide to cooperate with the DSS, to resolve fuel issues in the country.

Also, a civil society organisation, CSO, under the aegis of ‘The Natives,’ has commended DSS for its recent intervention to end artificial fuel scarcity by marketers across the country.

But checks by Vanguard, weekend in Lagos and Abuja, indicated that many major marketers outlets were shut while a few major marketers, which opened for business, sold at the normal price of N169 and some N180 per litre. It was also the same thing in many other states across the country.

ADITOP pledges cooperation to end fuel crisis

ADITOP said it was in support of the 48 hours ultimatum given by the DSS to stakeholders in the oil and gas industry to end the fuel queues and crises rocking the country.

President of ADITOP, Alhaji Lawan Dan-Zaki, told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that its members nationwide and marketers were ready to cooperate with the DSS to actualise their mission.

Dan-Zaki said: “We are ready to co-operate with the DSS to put an end to the fuel queues and bring normalcy to the system.”