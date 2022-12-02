Kanye West’

By Biodun Busari

The United States rapper, Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter, after being accused of “inciting violence” over harsh tweets, barely two months after his last ban.

West, also known as Ye on Elon Musk-owned microblogging site, posted a sequence of erratic tweets, one of which seemed to display a symbol combining a swastika and a Jewish star.

CNN reports that Twitter’s chief executive officer (CEO), Musk was asked by one user to “fix Kanye.”

West had “violated our rule against incitement to violence”, Musk tweeted.

“Account will be suspended,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

West, during an interview with US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, on Thursday, covering his face with a mask, extolled Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and ranted about sin, pornography and the devil.

In recent months West has caused controversy with a series of anti-Semitic and racist remarks – leading to clothing giant Adidas cutting ties with the rapper.

The rapper was initially locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after posting antisemitic messages in October.

Both platforms removed West’s posts – which accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by Jewish people – saying the artiste had violated policies on hate speech.

