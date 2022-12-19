•We’re addressing the issue, says spokesperson

By Shina Abubakar

Superiority complex between personnel of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services, DSS, was said to be responsible for the withdrawal of security details of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

DSS headquarters, last week, withdrew personnel attached to Governor Adeleke, requesting that he (governor) ensures strict compliance with security protocol.

Reacting to the face-off, the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in a statement, stated that the face-off, was due to a misunderstanding between the Police and DSS personnel in the governor’s security detail.

It was gathered that the DSS headquarters was not pleased with the manner its personnel were insulted by police personnel in the security detail and the governor’s refusal to address the issue.

It was gathered that Adeleke’s Aide de Camp, ADC, brought men from the police SIB dressing and usurping DSS duties, a situation, the head of the DSS reported to its command headquarters in Osogbo.

Following the persistence of the situation, the command headquarters in Abuja ordered the withdrawal of its personnel, on Thursday, pending the governor’s readiness to address the situation.

However, Olawale, in a statement, said: “The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out.

“Your Governor is fully secured and governance is proceeding without let or hindrance.”