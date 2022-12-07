By Juliet Umeh

A farmer, Mr. Madaki Abeh has emerged the overall best at the Pandagric Novum computer training put together to equip rural farmers with digital skills to navigate their trade.

Pandagric is a company that manufactures Supreme Feeds.

The ongoing empowerment programme is to its host communities, and Abeh who is a farmer in Okoh A was awarded the overall best performer in the training.

According to the company, the training was designed to provide basic computer skills to residents. It started with 16 participants drawn from surrounding communities with nine finally completing the programme.

CEO Pandagric Novum, Mr. Bruce Spain, said the impact of the training goes beyond the nine successful participants. He noted that the success of the training would be measured based on the number of lives the graduands are able to touch as they continue to use the skills gained from the training, in the future.

He said: “This is the real success to me – that the impact is not just now and for these people alone, but for the hundreds of lives they would touch in the future. Our goal as an organisation,is to contribute in our own way to closing the digital divide, especially in the communities where we operate.”

“As an organisation, we are passionate about uplifting the people in our community. To deliver on this, we will continue to invest in activities, systems and infrastructure that contribute to sustainable development as long as we are here.”

Representing the community at the convocation, Chief of Attat, Danladi Azeto praised Pandagric for the good work done in the community.

According to him, Pandagric is an answer to yearning and aspirations of the community. He added that the company has operated as a responsible corporate citizen and has displayed a high level of commitment to the community. It continues to show interest in the community’s overall welfare. As a sign of support and solidarity, he lifted the hand of the CEO, Bruce Spain and prayed for him.