Delta Connect Global has lauded the immediate past Governor of Delta State Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan for reconciling aggrieved members of the People Democratic Party members in the State for the overall Victory of the party’s candidates in the general elections come 2023.

The national l coordinator, of the group Dr. Vincent Odogbor yesterday, made this known when Odogbor led some executives of the group on an official visit to the former governor‘s house in Warri.

Odogbor, in a statement said “we appreciate governor Uduaghan for the steps taken towards reconciling aggrieved party men and women to work for the overall Victory of the party’s candidates in the general elections and this is a welcome development and should be embraced, encouraged and pursued by all.

“The group’s initiative of setting up the Sheriff Call Center in Effurun is to bridge the communication gap between the people of Delta state and the incoming governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis.

“The soon-to-be commissioned Sheriff call center by the incoming Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis on Saturday 3rd December 2022 will seamlessly connect Deltans with the More Agenda and fully maximize the numerous opportunities the MORE Agenda is offering Deltans.

“The more agenda is not a slogan, but a social contract with Deltans and every citizen of the state deserves a fair share in the plan. The Sheriff’s call center is there to take care of that. Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis is very passionate about developing the state, as well as interested in the welfare of the people of Delta state so he is eager to hear first-hand from the people to know the challenges they are facing and would want his administration to address when elected into office.

In his remark, the former governor used the opportunity to call on all party men and women of honor to put their difference aside and work for the success of all the PDP candidates,

“I cannot fold his arms and watch a party that has given him and many others the opportunity to serve at different levels, go into extinction and I will be engaging with more people and groups because of reconciling aggrieved party men and women”.

The National Coordinator was in the company of the national publicity secretary Mrs. Ejiro Johnson Agofure, Pastor Patrick Egheoma Aziegbe national finance director, Mr. Eloho Alex Ekuigbo, Delta Central Coordinator, Mr. Chiko Igho, Warri south Coordinator and Pastor Anthony Sibriti, Ughelli south Coordinator during the group visit to the former governor

RELATED NEWS