Darby and the Dead is an American supernatural teen comedy film released on Friday, November 2, 2022.

It was directed by Silas Howard as written by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene. The film stars Riele Downs as Darby Harper, along with Auliʻi Cravalho, Chosen Jacobs, Asher Angel, Wayne Knight, Derek Luke, and Tony Danza.

It was originally titled Darby Harper Wants You to Know as first announced in October 2021, and was filmed in South Africa in February 2022.

The film was released by 20th Century Studios as a Hulu original film on December 2, 2022. It received mixed reviews from critics.

Darby and the Dead narrates the story of Darby Harper as a seven-year-old girl, she and her mother were swept by a wave that drowned them.

Darby was brought back to life, but her mother perished. Darby, since then, gained the ability to see and communicate with the dead.

The cast has Riele Downs as Darby Harper, Milan Maphike as Darby 7-year-old, Emily Maphike as Darby 13/14-year-old, Auliʻi Cravalho as Capricorn “Capri” Donahue, Chosen Jacobs as Alex, Asher Angel as James Harris and Wayne Knight as Mel among others.

Darby and the Dead was directed by Silas Howard and produced by Adam Saunders. The production company is 20th Century Studios. While the running time is 100 minutes, the country of production is the United States and the language used is English.

