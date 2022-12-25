.

•N16m ransom demanded for the release

By Dayo Johnson

Four students, said to be returning home from school for Christmas, were reportedly abducted by suspected gunmen along Akunnu-Ajowa Road in Akoko area of Ondo State.

Meanwhile, a former vice chairman of Akoko North West local government area, Mr Ajayi Bakare, said the abductors have contacted the family of the students and requested N16 ransom for their release and that of the driver of the commercial vehicle identified as Momodu.

The Kogi State Polytechnic students were said to have been ambushed on Friday at Ago Jinadu Axis in Akoko, reputed for crime, especially kidnapping.

Consequently, fear has gripped residents of Ajowa community and environs.

Contacted, the Police Area Commander for lkare, ACP Muri Agboola, said his men have been combing forests along the Akunnu-Ajowa Akoko Road to rescue the abducted students.

The state police command spokesperson , Funmi Odunlami, could not be reached for comment.

But Bakare said that the driver of the vehicle conveying the students had been warned by the parents not to take that road and also promised to add more to the fares for taking longer but safer route. The former LGA vice chairman said that travellers always take Akunu Ikaram Gedegede Road to Ajowa for the fear of miscreants.

He said that the kidnappers have demanded for N16m for the release of the students and driver.

In a related development, a 40-year-old man, Ebine Adeleke, has reportedly stabbed a 32-year-old neighbour, Surulere Ajayi, to death over an argument.

Parading the suspect, Ondo State Police Commissioner, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said the suspect, during an argument, “became agitated, brought out a knife and stabbed the victim to death”.

According to Oyediran, the suspect is currently in police custody and would soon have his day in court.

The police boss said, “One Abegunde Sarah, aged 50, and Agartha Dare, aged 68, both of the same compound were involved in a fight.

The suspect, Abegunde Sarah, pressed the throat of Agartha and pushed her,. Immediately the deceased became unconscious and died on the spot. The suspect will soon be charged to court.”