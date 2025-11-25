How Ondo varsity female undergraduate lures childhood friend to be raped in Ondo

— Victim was drugged – Police

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Two students of the Ondo state owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko, have been arrested for alleged conspiracy and rape of a 20 year old female student.

Police source informed vanguard that the victim was invited to the residence of her long-time friend, Queen Sodo ‘f’, 19 years old, also a student of the same school.

The source said that “Trusting in the longevity of their friendship, which began in secondary school and continued into university, the victim accepted a drink provided by her friend, which was later found to have been laced with drugs, causing her to lose consciousness.

According to the source, “Observing that the victim had become incapacitated, Queen Sodo reportedly cleverly left the room, summoned her male co-conspirator, and kept watch while the crime was being committed.

” The victim was subsequently rescued by a neighbour who noticed unusual and inconsistent noise from her neighbor’s room.

” She was found naked, unconscious, and in a compromising position with the arrested male suspect, and was immediately taken for urgent medical attention.

Contacted, the police spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka said that the victim had been referred to a specialist hospital where she is currently receiving care and recuperating.

Ayanlade added that both arrested suspects have confessed to their involvement and the specific roles they played in the crime.

He added that ” exhibits relating to the crime were recovered at the scene, including the bottle of the drug-laced drink, which will be transferred for toxicology examination, all of which have been identified by both the victim and the suspects as connected to the incident.

The police image maker said that the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

According to him ” the suspects are presently in lawful custody, and efforts are ongoing to transfer them to Gender Desk Office, Akure, for further discreet investigation and subsequent prosecution.

” The Ondo State Police Command reassures the public that offenders, regardless of cunning or familiarity with their victims, will be apprehended and made to face the full weight of the law.

Ayanlade advised “parents and guardians to continuously educate their children on the importance of caution in relationships, including with friends, as even longstanding friendships can be exploited to perpetrate criminal acts.