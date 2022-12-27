By Biodun Busari

No fewer than 16 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a commuter bus in the Sudanese city of Omdurman on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the bus crashed into a parked truck on a highway, which also led to 19 people being injured, as per Reuters.

The bus veered off the road and hit a parked truck in Omdurman, the twin city of the capital, Khartoum, according to a police statement.

The police also said the bus was heading to Khartoum from Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur province.

It also disclosed that ambulances were immediately deployed to the scene to transfer the injured to the Omdurman hospital, while the dead were taken to the mortuary.

There has not been immediate word as to what caused the bus to swerve.

Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

Thousands of people are killed every year in road accidents in the impoverished African country, the report added.