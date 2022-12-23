By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, popularly known as Brymo, has announced his intention to exhibit a new art collection worth N35om in 2023.

Brymo, on his Instagram account on Thursday, announced the availability of the artwork will be in the first quarter of 2023.

The singer noted that one piece will cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

He wrote, “Mansa will be available for collecting in the first quarter of 2023, one copy is available for sale, and it costs N350,000,000.”

Brymo started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school. In 2010 he signed a record deal with Chocolate City, but was accused of breaching his contract with the label in 2013.

Brymo’s first studio album, Brymstone, was released in 2007. The Son of a Kapenta, his second studio album, was released in 2012 and featured the hits “Ara, “Good Morning” and “Go Hard”, while his third studio album Merchants, Dealers & Slaves was released on 20 October 2013.