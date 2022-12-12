.

More than two years after it instituted safety measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has approved the immediate relaxation of the Safety Measures and Travel Advisory following the recommendations of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee PSC on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha said the decision was based on Clinical and Laboratory evidence of a sustained reduction in COVID-19 infection/transmission across the country.

He said; “The relaxed measures include the following:

“Gathering limitations in Public Places: All restrictions with regard to gathering in public places have been lifted. Owners of facilities are strongly encouraged to maintain good environmental/respiratory hygiene, and ventilation.

“Use of Face Mask: The use of facemasks is at the individual’s discretion for outdoor and indoor events. However, the elderly, immunocompromised and those with co-morbidities are advised to use facemasks, wash hands with clean water and soap, use hand sanitisers, and avoid large gatherings.

“COVID-19 Travel testing: All pre-departure and post-arrival PCR test requirements for all persons who are not fully vaccinated have been suspended. With the suspension of both the preboarding and post-arrival PCR tests, passengers will no longer be required to upload evidence of vaccination on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP). All unvaccinated and partially vaccinated passengers are strongly encouraged to get fully vaccinated.

“Health Declaration Form. A simplified Health Declaration (non-covid-19 specific) shall be completed by all passengers arriving in Nigeria on the Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP); while provision will be made on arrival for those who were unable to complete this form before departure.

“Finally, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) passionately appeals to Nigerians to ensure that they take their COVID-19 vaccinations as well as booster doses”.