Karim Benzema has announced his retirement from international football in less than 24 hours after France’s dramatic defeat to Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final.

Benzema was in the France team to play in Qatar but picked up a thigh injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

Announcing the decision on his 35th birthday. he wrote, “I made the effort and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I’m proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending.”

Benzema made his international debut in 2007 for the Les Bleus scoring 37 goals from 97 appearances.

The 35-year-old was out of the national team picture for five years after he was found complicit in blackmail in a sex-tape case that rocked French football.

France coach Didier Deschamps recalled him in 2021 ahead of the European Championship, where he scored four goals in a Round-of-16 exit.