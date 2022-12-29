Drambi Vandi

The Lagos State Police Command said that the trigger-happy police officer, Drambi Vandi, who killed Mrs Bolanle Raheem, is still in detention, while investigations are ongoing.

The command spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this, in a short post via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

Hundeyin, who shared a photo of the officer, said investigations have shown that the other two officers with Drambi had no hand in the shooting incident.

“They have, therefore, been released,” Hundeyin tweeted.

He further stated that a report on the investigations so far, has been forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.

SP Hundeyin, however, noted that claims suggesting that the officer responsible for the shooting has been released is totally false.

Recall that following the murder of the Lagos-based Lawyer, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, recommended the suspension of Drambi Vandi.

The IGP, in a statement by the Force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, noted that the suspension of the trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police, is expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference.

“The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

“The IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter.

“He, therefore, appeals to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.”

Raheem was shot dead on Christmas Day by Vandi who was attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

The cop and his team were said to have tried to stop Mrs Raheem and her family members as they drove back home from a church service.

She was shot when the car she was in tried to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The victim was rushed to a hospital but was confirmed dead upon arrival.