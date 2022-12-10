By Vincent Ujumadu

LAWYERS who hope to excel in their practice must be ready to learn and relearn, a Judge of the High Court of Anambra State, Justice J I Nweze has said.

Speaking during the launch of Ozo Amanke Okafor Bar Center and 3rd Amanke Okafor memorial lecture in Awka on Saturday, Justice Nweze also advised that in line with the changing world, lawyers must also embrace the use of technology in their practice.

Justice Nweze, who is the Administrative Judge of Onitsha Judicial Division, explained that many state judiciaries had long adopted the electronic filing of court processes, virtual hearing and electronic recording of proceedings, adding that Anambra State would soon join. This, he stated, therefore makes it necessary for lawyers in the state to equip themselves.

He said: “The lawyer who will excel must be ready to learn and re-learn the law. He must be devoted to continuous legal education. The law report must be his regular companion.

“The world is going digital, the resource materials are all online and those who refuse to upgrade will be left behind.

“Some state judiciaries have already adopted the electronic filing processes, virtual hearing and electronic recording of proceedings. We must therefore ensure that not only do we acquire the necessary skills, we must also acquire the necessary tools.

“The lawyer of the future is one who must be committed to continuous personal development. He must understand that he is a student for life because the law keeps changing.”

On the life and time of the late Ozo Amanke Okafor, who was a foremost and celebrated Anambra indigenous lawyer, Nweze urged young lawyers to be focused, noting that the use of improper words in court was a product of lack of self discipline.

“We have heard of several allegations of use of improper words in courtrooms. Often times it is a product of lack of self discipline. Both the bar and the bench are enjoined by the respective codes and rules to be courteous.

“Amanke Okafor was known for treating both the bench and his colleagues with courtesy, thereby avoiding unnecessary distractions and battles.

“If you are to excel the way he did, you need to be meek and humble and you need to be dedicated to the practice.

“If financial considerations are your motivation for studying law, you may be heading for a frustrated career,” the Judge said.

Other speakers, including Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) who chaired the event and the chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, in Anambra State, Mr. Ken Nwanna, also extolled the virtues of Ozo Amanke Okafor, describing him as a shinning light in the legal profession.