Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be a special guest at “The Thumb Revolution” book launch slated to hold on Wednesday, 14th December, 2022, at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Center, Abuja.

The book, ‘The Thumb Revolution’ is a predictive near reality political novel which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Written by Abayomi Rotimi Mighty, major highlights of the book as annotated by the author include; Patriotism, Meritocracy and Gender and youth inclusion.

The co-author, Professor Najimdeen Bakare emphasized that the piece cuts across gender, class and creed. This, he noted is the major ingredient of nation building. “It was written to promote patriotism, unity and peaceful coexistence. It also aims at changing the ongoing narrative from the self serving political style to a self-sacrificial one.

This will enable the citizenry to have a better perspective of politics as a vehicle for nation building and not pocket filling.”

The event will be attended by captains of industries, experts and professionals in various fields including politics, health, law, and education. Dignitaries whose attendance have also been confirmed include Musa Maiyaki, High chief Musa Shehu Isiwele, Alhaji Ishaku Bale Tilde, Hajiya Maimuna Aliyu, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, Barr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, Chief Tony Orji, Sen. Dr. Andy Uba and a host of other eminent Nigerians.