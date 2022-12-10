The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has lampooned his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for saying his (Tinubu) supporters should grab and snatch power at all costs.

Tinubu in a viral video recorded in London, the United Kingdom, was seen telling some APC leaders and his supporters that “political power is not going to be served in a restaurant. It is not served a la carte. At all costs, fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it.”

Watch video:

Atiku, while reacting on Friday through his spokesman, Paul Ibe, said Tinubu’s statement has shown that the members of the APC are “enemies” of democracy.

Ibe, on Friday, stated that Tinubu and the APC have no achievement in the last seven years, adding that their plan “is to snatch, steal, and subvert the cause of democracy”.

He said: “This is a confirmation that these are enemies of democracy masked as progressives. They are enablers of violence and snatching of ballot boxes.

“It is obvious even to the blind that the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, do not have any records of achievement in the last seven years plus to campaign on. And so their plan is to snatch, steal and subvert the cause of democracy.

“All men and women of goodwill who love this country and are truly committed to the bid to recover Nigeria must sleep with their two eyes wide open in the days ahead and on election day because eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.”