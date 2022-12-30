By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged those threatening to expel him from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to go ahead and try it, if they can.

Governor Wike gave the challenge at the Eneka Road Roundabout, venue of the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Eneka -Igbo Etche Road dualisation project.

Wike who insisted that he is unperturbed about the threat of expulsion, however, wondered why those desiring to expel him are displaying anxiety instead of acting out their threat, and see if they will survive it. According to him, “when the time comes, we will know who has capacity and who does not have capacity.”

The Rivers State governor also reiterated the minimum demand of the members of the G5 group, which is the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as national chairman of PDP to allow for a southerner to occupy the office.

“We have made our demand and our demand is the national chairman must come to the south. Its non-negotiable. If you say you don’t care, no problem. Lets go the field. No need to begin to threat people you will do this, you will do that.”

In retrospect, governor Wike recalled how between 2002 and 2003 former President Olusegun Obasanjo knelt down to beg his then vice, now PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to support his second term bid and the conditions the latter gave to him.

“You say we are giving condition, but you forget history. In 2002- 2003 when president Olusegun Obasanjo wanted to run for second tenure, he knelt down before his vice president and said my vice please allow me to run. You know one of the conditions he gave him, Tony Anenih must be sacked as the Minister of Works and Tony Anenih must not be in the presidential campaign council. Obasanjo obliged and sacked Tony Anenih as Minister of Works and removed him from presidential campaign council.”

He expressed surprise over the undying interest by those who said they have moved ahead and do not need the G5 group to win the 2023 election. He wondered why those antagonistic to the G5 are always sniffing around to uncover any latest move made by the group.

Governor Wike queried why they are bothering themselves about where the G5 goes, what it says and which person they chose to speak with.

The governor noted that even as the G5 recently travelled to Europe, some people including media outfits speculated and insinuated so many unfounded things without a proof of any pictorial or audio, to affirm their claims that the G5 met with a presidential candidate in Europe.

The Rivers State governor took on Prince Uche Secondus, the former national chairman of PDP, who claimed that he is his benefactor, and said it is a lie.

He stated that at no point in his political career did Prince Uche Secondus sponsor him to any political office except for the fact that he accompanied him on some lobbying trips.

Governor Wike insisted that he is rather the benefactor to Prince Uche Secondus because against fierce opposition and rejection from the likes of Sule Lamido, Austin Opara, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Celestine Omehia and Lee Maeba, he sponsored him to become the national chairman of PDP and removed him later when he wanted to make his nephew governor of Rivers State.

“You wanted to be national chairman first to impose your nephew or your cousin as you may call him to become governorship candidate of PDP in Rivers State. I said not here, it won’t work. We had to kick you out first and we did, and you are out.”

He listed the Nsirim, Senator John Mbata and the Dr. Odili’s families as sponsors at various times of his political dreams that had made him what he has become.