By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

RIDE-HAILING platform, Uber has slashed its prices by half for people who are going or returning from collecting their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs.

The platform, which said the gesture was apparently in support of the 2023 polls, will offer a promotion allowing riders to save 50 per cent on rides booked with the app going to and from designated PVC collection centres in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt starting from 15 December 2022 for a period of five weeks. It added the promotion will apply on weekdays between 8.00am-5.00 pm.

The announcement comes at the heels of the Independent National Electoral Commis-sion, INEC’s lamentation that over 20 million out of the 84 million PVCs are yet to be collected nationwide.

Uber said the campaign is expected to incentivize riders to collect their permanent voter cards, for them to take part in the general elections.

Country Manager, Uber Nigeria, Tope Akinwumi said:”We are proud to play a role in helping riders access convenient, affordable and reliable trips at such an important time for the country.

We believe that mobility shouldn’t be a barrier in allowing people to take part in such an important civic exercise as voting in the General Elections. We hope as many riders as possible will take advantage of promotional fares to collect their PVCs,” he added.

Akinwunmi said Uber is passionate about helping people move around their city with ease and as a result, never stops raising the bar on safety to ensure that riders and drivers feel safe whenever they take a trip on the platform.

Collection of PVCs started December 12, 2022 at INEC offices in each of the 774 local government areas nationwide.