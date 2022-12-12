By James Ogunnaike

FORMER governors of Ogun State, Aremo Segun Osoba and Otunba Gbenga Daniel, weekend, urged aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, to sheath their swords and work for the success of the party during the election.

They spoke at the inauguration ceremony and unveiling of the Campaign Secretariat and Campaign Council.

Osoba, who doubles as the Grand Patron of the Campaign Council, said he was extremely happy with the feat achieved in the state by Governor Dapo Abiodun in the last three and half years.

He said: “The 2023 general elections begin on Monday with the distribution of Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. Therefore, all party faithful should mobilise people, who are yet to collect their PVCs, to go out and collect their PVCs so that they can vote during the elections.

He expressed displeasure that South West region has the highest number of uncollected PVCs in the country.

Also speaking, Otunba Daniel, who described Governor Abiodun as a good chess player who was able to bring people of diverse political leanings together, said it was time for the people to come together and work for the good of the party in the coming elections.