By Olayinka Ajayi

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has debunked insinuations of merger with either the All Progressives Congress, APC, or the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking on Channels Television, the presidential running mate of NNPP, Archbishop Isaac Idahosa, who described the two major parties as tired horses that are looking for oxygen said: “The two horses are already tired.

“They’re only looking for oxygen. We are the main deal. It’s like a marathon. Mark my words, NNPP is rising and climbing.

“We are not about merger, merger time is over. People are already insinuating that there will be a runoff election.

“In two or three weeks, by the time we deploy the movement of grassroots coming together, based on what we will sincerely do, I am not sure there will be a runoff because we will be an outright winner.

“So those envisaging a runoff would be shocked.”

Idahosa urged other political parties to engage on issue based campaign. He said “Stick to your manifesto with issue based campaign.

“Despite the fact that they have signed the peace accord, you find people attacking convoys, throwing stones at rallies, let’s ensure that peace is galvanized during the process.”

Asked his views on same faith ticket being opposed by Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, the Bishop said: “We must get to a point where we don’t mind your religion or ethnicity. Our concern is to be able to see what input you are bringing on the table.

“What we have in our manifesto is what CAN will think towards. Once we begin to go beyond religion, the country will be better for it.

“Look for what we have got to offer, especially with my principal, with what he achieved as former governor of Kano state , he was minister of defense, he was governor, all these things call to bear not about taking him for a Christian or a Bishop. I have seen people who love to see me emerge from the North and all and sundry.”

Asked why successful Pastors that contested in presidential election have not been able to turn their Church massive followers into votes at the polls, he said:”We much be able to strike an equilibrium.

“Is coming to a time when people can see beyond what you can say. I have a principal who has already cut his political teeth.”

Asked the kind of support NNPP is getting from Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, he said: “Wike is a Kwakwasia by heart because of the kind of work he is doing. He is so gracious to us.

“Once we come to his terrain, he ensure we have the logistics support, security support and whatever support we need.

“One who welcome you into his home graciously, time shall tell what that would translate into. But we expect votes from Rivers and we pray God convince the G5 integrity governor’s to think towards our direction because we are the right party to be voted for’.