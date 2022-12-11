Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has stated that he won’t hand over to a successor who will learn on the job as governor of the state.

He insisted that those aspiring to lead after him should not be persons who want to use political power to learn on the job in order to avoid a disruption of the lives and livelihoods of the people of the state.

Speaking at the 2022 Enugu State cultural event held in Aba, Ikpeazu explained that the leadership of the state and Nigeria at this critical period needs to be entrusted into the hands of experienced administrators who are prepared by learning, character, life experiences and knowledge of the local environment.

The Governor noted that he prefers a leader who possesses proven capacity to continue where he will stop on May 29, 2023, follow the trajectory of progress and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

Ikpeazu who was represented by the State Commissioner for Trade amd Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, lauded the good relationship existing between Enugu indigenes residents in Abia State and the government and people of the state and described them as integral members of Abia community who have contributed immensely to the development of the state.

He further said it was time to consolidate on his legacy projects in the state and urged Enugu indigenes resident in the state to support the PDP governorship candidate, Prof Uche Ikonne, who has a proven track record for excellence to emerge as the next governor of the state.

He said; “The leadership of the state cannot be left for individuals whose desire is to learn on the job. Power at the level of a Governor is not for those who want to learn public sector leadership in order to avoid obvious consequences that will set the people back. Abia state and Nigeria at this critical period needs to be entrusted into the hands of experienced administrators who are prepared by learning, character, life experiences and knowledge of the local environment. Abia needs a leader who possesses proven capacity to continue where I will hand over the baton on May 29, 2023, follow the trajectory of progress and delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

“God has done well for us especially in the area of peace and security. Anyone who fails to compliment and acknowledge God’s benevolence through our administration in the state is being ungrateful and following a risky path for our people. Abia needs to build on the existing peace, security and infrastructure development witnessed across the state in the last seven years. That is why Prof Ikonne, I and other candidates of PDP should be supported to continue to work for our people.

“Abia is home to all Igbo regardless of state of origin and all PDP administrations in the state will continue to treat every Igbo and non Igbo resident in our state as equal stakeholders. The only way we can sustain the existing relative peace and security in the state is to work together as one people under God.”

The Governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to hand over the completed section of the remodelled A-line of Ariaria International market to the original shop owners by January 2023 and assured that the focus of his initial interventions in the senate will be to ensure speedy reconstruction of Aba – Port Harcourt segment of Enugu – Port Harcourt and Aba – Ikot Ikot Ekpene expressways and the Enyimba Economic city, by the federal government as well as sponsor legislations that will improve trade and enhance the welfare of young people.

In his remarks at the event chaired by the former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, the PDP Governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, urged the Enugu community in Aba to vote massively for him and other PDP candidates to further cement the partnership between him and Enugu State. He assured that his administration will implement measures to further improve ease of doing business and enhance the existing security infrastructure in the state.

Ikonne, who was represented by his running mate, Hon. Okey Igwe, assured that the PDP governorship candidate has developed initiatives which will create more wealth and eliminate impediments to rapid growth and prosperity of the state.