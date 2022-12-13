By Dapo Akinrefon

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of Accord Party, AP, Professor Christopher Imumolen, yesterday, urged Nigerians to do away with the old leaders in 2023, noting that it is the best way the country could achieve rapid cultural and socio-economic recovery.

Imumolen, the youngest presidential candidate, stated that the best way Nigerians can firmly point the way to “a better and a more sustainable future was for them to reject the old order of clueless and directionless leadership by choosing him, a younger man with fresher ideas, to lead them into a new era of self-actualisation and all-round development.”

While fielding questions from newsmen, Professor Imumolen said: “Nigerians have almost cried themselves hoarse for good leadership for so long now, without any respite.

“For so long, we have had leaders who cared more about themselves than for the people. For so long, we have had self-serving leaders who would rather line their pockets with the country’s commonwealth, than work towards the collective good.

“For so long, we have had a sect of leaders who have continued to recycle themselves to such an extent that it was leaders we knew when we were growing up that are still struggling to remain relevant today, even when it is so clear that they have passed their prime.”

“But thank God that people like us have been given the grace to offer ourselves to Nigerians as ones better prepared to lead this country to the next level.

“My message to Nigerians, therefore, is for them to carefully consider the options before them and choose those they know have the capacity and wherewithal to lead them out of this quagmire of going around in circles, stagnation and dryness.

“And talking about capacity, I am well prepared to lead Nigeria and offer the people hope again. In my private capacity, I have been positively affecting lives and bringing succour to the depressed and underprivileged through different self-sponsored initiatives, schemes and programmes that have gone a long way in bringing smiles to millions of faces

“I am in no doubt that I will do more if given the chance to be president of this great country.”