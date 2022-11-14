UN Secretary-General António Guterres

By Biodun Busari

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres has said that urgent actions must be taken by the country’s leaders to address global famine and hunger as the world’s population hits 10 billion people in 2050.

Guterres made this statement on Monday in his opening remarks at a press conference of the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Read also:

Terrorism, violence threat to Africa’s stability, peace – UN chief laments

Emissions still rising, climate chaos imminent – UN chief warns

Give up social media, read books, Chimamanda Adichie advises youths

The world’s governing body’s boss said his focus on the summit is how to see the leaders transform the economies with food security and clean energy, citing Ukraine/Russia’s war as a threatening issue.

“My interventions at this Summit will focus on the food and energy crises, and on the digital transformation of our economies and societies.

“My message on food is that we need urgent action to prevent famine and hunger in a growing number of places around the world,” Guterres said.

The UN helmsman also spoke on other world’s pressing issues including climate change, digital and tech matters and diplomatic relations among nations.

G20 Summit which is “ground zero for bridging divisions and finding answers to these crises and more” will hold on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The G20 is called Group 20 – made up of 19 nations including the European Union – accounts for almost two-thirds of the global population, 85% of the world’s economic output and 75% of world trade.

As of this period, the country members of the G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

RELATED NEWS