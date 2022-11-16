Leaders gather during the G20 leaders’ summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, Tuesday, November 15, 2022. ( REUTERS)

By Biodun Busari

The G20 Summit leaders in Bali, Indonesia have unanimously condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has caused nearly 9 months of the war.

The world’s leaders said the war has caused massive public suffering and as such is condemned in the strongest terms, according to CNN.

Indonesian President and the summit host, Joko Widodo, on Wednesday, in the closing remarks said their statement “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.”

He further said, “World leaders agreed on the content of the declaration, namely condemnation to the war in Ukraine.”

“This war has caused massive public suffering, and also jeopardising the global economy that is still vulnerable from the pandemic, which also caused risks for food and energy crises, as well as financial crisis. The G20 discussed the impact of war to the global economy,” Widodo said.

The 17-page document stands as a major triumph for the United States and its allies who have pushed to end the summit with a strong condemnation of Russia, though it also acknowledged a rift among member states.

“Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” it said. “There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

Widodo said the G20 members’ stance on the war in Ukraine was the “most debated” paragraph.

“Until late midnight yesterday we discussed about this, and at the end, the Bali leaders’ declaration was agreed unanimously in consensus,” Widodo said.

“We agreed that the war has a negative impact to the global economy, and the global economic recovery will also not be achieved without any peace.”

