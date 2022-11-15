Volodymyr Zelensky

By Biodun Busari

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Tuesday, told the world leaders at the G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia to end the war going on between Russia and Ukraine.

Zelensky who appeared in a video speech also pleaded for an extension of a significant grain export deal due to expire soon, according to BBC.

Read also:

We need urgent action to prevent global famine, hunger – UN Secretary-General

Terrorism, violence threat to Africa’s stability, peace – UN chief laments

FIFA appeals for Russia, Ukraine ceasefire during World Cup

At the event, Russian Vladimir Putin – a member of the G20 – refused to attend and sent his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

In his speech, Zelensky said: “I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped.”

BBC noted that he repeatedly addressed the leaders as the “G19” – pointedly excluding Russia.

The United Nations said since the deal began, 10 million tonnes of grain and other food have been successfully exported, preventing a global food crisis but the agreement expires on 19 November.

Speaking on food and energy security, Zelensky said the deal should be extended indefinitely, “no matter when the war ends”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his opening remarks yesterday, that leaders should devise means to prevent global famine and hunger.

RELATED NEWS