…says soccer knows no tribe, culture, religion

…appeals to country’s authorities to reconsider decision

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has criticized the ban on alcoholic drinks at the soon-to- commence 2022 World Cup in Qatar, saying it was unnecessary.

Kalu who took to his verified Facebook page, Saturday morning to express his regrets on the ban further said that soccer was not synonymous with tribe, culture or religion.

He added that a situation where fans or spectators can’t be allowed to hold a bottle of beer in their hands while watching the matches can’t be imagined.

He therefore asked we Qatar authorities to reconsider their decision on the ban.

The senator who is also an African Pillar of Sports wrote: “The ban on Alcoholic at Qatar’s World Cup stadiums is unnecessary. Qatar should consider the impact it has upon those who follow Soccer with great passion.

“Soccer is secular, it knows no religion, culture or tribe. The visiting fans will be disappointed that they can’t watch the beautiful game with a can of Budweiser, Heineken or Guinness at hand.

Having signed a $75m sponsorship agreement with FIFA, Budweiser will not take this major breach of contract for granted. It could also have a negative impact on developing countries in the future as regards bidding for host of World Cup.

“Qatar should reconsider their decision and fulfill its promises to visiting fans on cultural issues. There is an international standard on Football and having access to alcohol in the stadium is one of them. It’s an entertainment and entertainment is whole, not in part”.

