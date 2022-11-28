By Henry Ojelu

The Ogun State Police Command and a Computer Audit Laboratory firm, EDP Center has differed over yesterday ‘s bomb explosion at the Ojodu Abiodun, area near the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

While the Police said that a loud sound heard by residents in the area in the early hours on Sunday was from a chemical reaction at a refuse dump site, the security firm insisted that an explosion of such magnitude could not have been from an insignificance garbage dump at the explosion site.

A statement on the incident, issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, Superintendent Abimbola Oyeyemi said:

“In the early hours of Sunday November 27, 2022, Ogun State Police Command received an information about an explosive that occurred at Ojodu Abiodun area of Ogun state.

“On receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, directed the Explosive Ordinance Department to move to the scene to unravel the actual cause of the said explosion.

“The finding of the team was that the explosion was as a result of chemical reaction that occurred in the compartment of refuse dump, being the refuse dumping ground within the Tarmarc along the River Valley Estate.

“It was further discovered that, the explosion was not an attack as it happened in the midnight when nobody was expected to be within the scene and no component of Improvised Explosive Device(IED) was found within the area.

“The explosion did not cause damage to any property and no life was lost. In view of this, the Command hereby implores members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as the area has been declared Bomb Free by the experts.”

But a statement issued by the Chairman of EDP Centre, Christian Ekeigwe said: “We strongly believe, based on other corroborative events, that this is a deliberate but undeserved criminal adversity and will be happy if the police authorities will bring due patient professionalism to the investigation as this might just be a warning shot.

” Ofcourse we do not expect the police to tell us everything at this stage in order to protect the integrity of the investigation process, we respect their professionalism.

“The bomb exploded in a spot where there is usually no routine human activity. An explosion of that magnitude could not be garbage explosion given that there is not significant garbage load along the roadside but only superficial materials.

“Of course, the perpetrators would like to disguise, and investigators know not to be fooled as such. As professionals in information systems security audit with vast experience dealing with local adversities, we are not surprised that, given many contemporary circumstances, this is happening at this time.

“We want to assure all our clients that we will continue to maintain the integrity of our work and materials in highly secure indeterminate locations with world class electronic and physical security technologies and procedures. All sensitive information in our hands are secure and will continue to be in secure chain of custody.

“We practice our profession as a calling with commitment to protecting client and public interest and have over the years made prospective security investments that ensure that no sensitive information of our clients will ever be compromised.

“In the 40 years of our existence no bit of client sensitive data has been lost or compromised, our standards only change for the better.

“Therefore, our clients should have no worries; our stolid integrity is unfazed and unawed by criminal adversities and can never be shaken down.”

RELATED NEWS