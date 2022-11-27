By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Hoodlums have set ablaze the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi, destroying 340 ballot boxes and yet to be determined number of Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs.

The attack is the third on INEC’s Local Government offices in less than three weeks following similar attacks in Ogun and Osun states on 10 November 2022.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement issued Sunday night in Abuja.

He said the Resident Electoral Commissioner REC for Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, reported that the commission’s Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko, was set ablaze on Sunday morning.

“The incident occurred around 10am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze,” said Okoye.

He said although no casualties resulted from the attack, “the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed.

“These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“The attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation,” said Okoye.

