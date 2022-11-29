From left: Mrs. Adebisi Adeeho; Chairperson Local Organizing Committee of AWEP Conference, Mrs. Olusola Sowemimo; Vice President, North West AWEP Kaduna, Mrs. Ramatu Ibrahim; National President, AWEP, Ms. Oluyemisi Ogundipe; National PRO, awep, Mrs. Retty Adeopju and Secretary of LOC, Mrs. Jessica Okoli, during the AWEP Press Conference recently.

By Elizabeth Osayande

The African women exporting programme, national president AWEP, Oluyemi Ogundipe, has stated that this year’s annual general conference, tagged: “Launch out towards sustainability,” slated for November 30, will re-position Nigerian women engaged in the export of made-in-Nigerian goods and services, to the global world.

Ogundipe in the company of principal officers of the non-governmental organization, NGO, explained that AWEP, an outreach, education and engagement initiative of United States Department of State ,DOS, created to help African women entrepreneurs participate in export through the African Growth and Opportunity Act, AGOA, would through this year’s event bridge the gap created by the covid-19 pandemic, and other challenges, that limited the ease of Nigerian women involved in the exportation industry.

Her words:” Our AGM/Conference for 2022, will focus on business sustainability especially after the pandemic and the commencement of AfCFTA. It will address many areas of need with different workshops that will impact both women in business and all other participants. Considering the global economy, the importance of being resilient as women in business at different levels cannot be overemphasized.

Speaking on the lined-up activities for the event to be held at LCCI, Ikeja, the local organising chairman, Olusola Sowemimo, reiterated that there would be seasoned guests that included the keynote speaker, and managing partner, Lorache Consulting, Dr. Ayo Adeyemi; and other speakers such as the founder, Lagos fashion week style house flies, Omoyele Akerele; MD/Chief Risk Officer, Chapel Hill Denham; Associate Economic Affairs Officer, ITC/She Trades Initiative. And the facilitators are : Member IABC, Director, Vitawell, Kayode Adeboye; and founder, Raise a Girl Africa Project, Janet Thomas.

Sowemimo added that: “ There will master classes & workshops; business clinic, mentee/mentor matching, and exhibitions. We will also have a session where entrepreneurs will share their stories. This may not be importance in Nigeria, but in he western world, the reason for venturing into a business, is considered very important.” added AWEP president.

Meanwhile, AWEP Northwest vice president, Ramatu Ibrahim, listed thematic areas the NGO WAS focused on: aimed to see women excel, and be in business. These she said were: Agriculture and food processing; creative industry; hair and body;manufacturing, and other services.

