•Says: We published first Holy Quran in Igbo language in 1989

•Adds: We practice Islam in line with teachings of Qur’an, Sunnah

•As group set to host national exhibition in Ibadan

By Mariam Kareem

The Amir National head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jaamat of Nigeria Dr Alatoye Folorunso Azeez has urged Nigerians to continue to beseech Allah to choose for the country competent and honest leaders as the 2023 election draws nearer.

Alatoye said competency and honesty are major qualities that the nation needs at this critical time to bring the country back on track, adding that religion or tribal sentiments will not change the situation.

Alatoye stated this during a press conference held at Ahmadiyya headquarters, Ojokoro, Lagos heralding the 2022 National Exhibition slated to hold at the prestigious University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State tomorrow. (Saturday November 5, 2022.)

Alatoye known as Amir Sahib said since its establishment in Nigeria in 1916 (106 years ago), the Jamaat has spearheaded very important interventions, from pioneering education to giving health services to establishing the first Muslim newspaper in the whole of West Africa.

Themed: “Islam-ul-Ahmadiyya in Prints and Visuals”, the exhibition is expected to display the Holy Qur’an in various languages of the world, History of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaal in Nigeria, the auxiliary organs of the Jamaal, the Jamaal Interventions in Education, Health and other Charitable Endeavours, the Muslim Television Ahmadiyya, Mosques and other publications by the Jamaal and the last addition; the Minaret International University.

Alatoye said the Jamaat of Nigeria first published the first copy of the Holy Qur’an 1989 and the second publication through the effort of Shaykh Chukuemeka was launched on 1, July in 2022.

Some of the items that will be on display at the exhibition in Ibadan tomorrow include the Holy Qur’an and in various languages of the world. The publication of the Holy Qur’an in Igbo language among others.

Barrister Alatoye also dismissed as untrue insinuations that the Ahmadis do not believe in, or relegate the teachings of the holy Prophet Muhammad, saying “our pristine practice Islam is in line with the teachings of the Holy Qur’an and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)”

He said: “Let me use this opportunity to clarify on the correct timing of the publication of the Holy Quran in Igbo Language. As a matter of fact, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat of Nigeria first published the first copy of the Holy Quran 1989.

“The second publication through the efforts of Shaykh Chukwuemeka was launched on 1 July in 2022 (which was mistakenly believed to be the first Koran Nso). Yoruba translation (Alukuraani Mímó, was partly published in 1957 while the full text was published in 1976) and Igbo translation (Koran Nso, 1989).

“The Hausa translation (Al-Kurani Mai Tsarki) was completed and first published in 1992, coming after Shaykh Gumi’s translation which was published in 1979 in Lebanon. Works on Etsako language (spoken in Edo State of Nigeria) and few other Nigerian languages are ongoing,”

He said: “Ahmadis all over the world subscribe to 10 principal conditions of baiat, which encompasses the beliefs, principles and ethics of Islam. These conditions centre around upholding the unity of Allah and conducting our affairs in godly manners with the fear of Allah.

“It requires upholding the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as the Khataman Nabiyy or the seal of all Prophets and upholding the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (saw). It requires upholding the five pillars or Islam, six articles of faith and doing good always.

“We are united under the hands of a global leader and Khalifa, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad who is the 5th Khalifa of the Promised Messiah and Imam Mahdi (AS)”.

