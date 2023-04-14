You can’t escape accountability to Allah, Amir Alatoye tells elected leaders

The head of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria, Alhaji Barrister AbdulAzeez Folorunso Alatoye has urged the incoming administration both at the federal and state levels to focus on welfare and security of Nigerians, adding that good governance, transparency and accountability should be the basis of their leadership.

Barrister Alatoye stated this while addressing journalists on the state of the nation at its headquarters, Ojokoro, Lagos recently.

He posited that if those who are jostling for leadership positions knew the burden of accountability before Allah that leadership carries, many would run away from it.

People in government, whether elected or appointed, are accountable to Allah and men that elected them. If they realized that they are answerable and accountable to Allah whether they like it or not, would anyone in his right senses not be careful to seek elective position or be appointed?

Meanwhile, it is the case of Alexander Pope’s Essay on Criticism (1709) “the fools rush in where the angels fear to tread.”

He stated that the main thrust of this press conference was to draw the attention of all the elected leaders to accountability to Allah the Almighty God, sermonizing that “Governance is question of winning heaven or hell….and forgetting this fact will be suicidal in the next phase of life.”

“Electorates are to focus on these qualities of the candidates and nothing else. Tribalism, nepotism and religious bigotry, racial discrimination is all alien to rules of Allah as taught in the Holy Qur’an. Rebellion, gangsterism, forceful imposition in the act of selecting a leader is alien to the teachings of Islam.

“It is totally wrong to group or gang up to endorse a candidate. Individuals are to do that in Islam and the basis is clearly as to whether the person is trustworthy and competent,” he said.

On lessons from the 2023 election, the Amir said “Islam places special responsibilities on both the leaders and the led, the two being part of any government.

According to him, there were positive performances like the amendment of the electoral acts, the assurances of the government to support credible elections, the voters’ turnout, and the announcement of results, are all commendable.

He however lamented the fuel scarcity and the cash crunch which added to the pain Nigerians went through, as well as the disruption of the process and casualties in some places.

He urged all elected leaders as well as the citizenry to always reflect upon the declaration of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (s.a.w) that: “The best of your leaders are those whom you love, and who invoke Allah’s blessings upon you and invoke His blessings upon them. And the worst of your leaders are those whom you hate and they hate you, and whom you curse and they curse you,” (Sahih Muslim).

He assured the elected leaders at all levels of the group’s support, adding that the Jama’at will continue to discharge its civic responsibilities to the country in the most peaceful manner.