By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian popular skit maker, Abdulgafar Ahmed Abiola, popularly known as “Cute Abiola” has been appointed as the Special Assistant on Creative Industries to the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Recall that Cute Abiola apparently decided to end his career in the Nigerian Navy after being repeatedly detained and arrested for allegedly violating military regulations.

Read also: Ubani blasts military over detention of Private Hannah, skit maker Cute Abiola

He was reportedly kidnapped by unidentified individuals sometime last year, and his coworkers and other prominent Nigerians pleaded for his release.

However, the Nigerian Navy stated that Cute Abiola was being held in its custody for violating the Armed Forces Social Media Policy in a statement made by the then-spokesman for Navy Headquarters, Suleman Dahun.

Later, he was freed, and he apparently had to quit.

Speaking on the entertainer’s new role, the governor said the appointment takes place with immediate effect.

Some Nigerians have reacted on Instagram to the new progress by congratulating him on his new achievement.

naija.bakers said, “Collect your share season. Can anyone appoint me as special adviser on cakes and pastries? In fact, that state will enjoy.

chioma4eva said, “Congrats Lawyer Kunle…waiting for my turn i don too congratulate others, i suppose be next in line…God hear my prayers.

sirvic___ said, “Ooh I see why he resigned coz who does that.

manu_emarket said, “Congratulations to him. Hope he has a good sense of leadership.

RELATED NEWS