A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans.

Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties.

Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region and trains were halted around the city of Ancona because of suspected track damage.

Read Also: US midterm elections: Winners, losers so far

Italian officials said the quake was 8km (5 miles) in depth.

It was felt in Rome in the west and Bologna in the north-east as well as across the Adriatic in Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The first and strongest tremor at 07:07 (06:07 GMT) was followed by a number of smaller shocks.

Fallen masonry was seen in the centre of Ancona and at the station, and residents rushed into the streets in panic. Italian reports said trains were suspended on several lines including between Ancona and the capital, Rome.

A resident in Fano, a coastal town between Rimini and Ancona, told Ansa news agency that the streetlights began swaying like twigs: “Everything was shaking violently, a dreadful feeling, and people poured into the street.”

Local Fano TV presenter Massimo Foghetti was doing a press review when the studio began to shake.

Despite the widespread alarm, the fire brigade said it had not received any rescue requests.

Central Italy is one of Europe’s most active earthquake regions. A 6.2-magnitude earthquake in 2016 killed 299 people, most of them in the picturesque mountain village of Amatrice. (BBC)

RELATED NEWS