The Ezendigbo1 of Abaranje, Chief Boniface Okparaku has called on the need for urgent steps to be taken in addressing the challenges of insurgency that have ravaged Orsu Local Government.

He called on everyone in the Local Government including the Political and Community Leaders to see it as a collective responsibility.

Speaking during the ORSU Interactive Get-together, organized by the Orsu LGA Development Union (OLGADU), in Lagos with the theme ‘Peace and unity as important tools for Community Development 2,’ Okparaku urged all Orsu songs and daughters to ensure normalcy is returned to the Local government.

In the same vein, renowned Professor and Dean of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Festus Okoye who was the guest lecturer added that “As individuals, we can help to promote peace within our community by encouraging good relationships with our neighbours.”

On his part, President General of Orsu LGA Development Union, OLGADU, Hycenth Okonkwo who expressed concern over innocent casualties said: “There is a need to identify the cause of the problems and assist government in solving them.”

The Chairman of the planning committee, Emeka Ezeh said “We are concerned about the recent sad events within the local government hence the choice of the topic so as to stress on the need for peace and unity.”

The event had in attendance Political Leaders, Delegates from the Communities, Traditional Rulers and others from the Local Government including Ekene Nnodumele, Member representing Orsu Local Government at the State House of Assembly, Chief Akaolisa, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo State, HRH Eze Micheal Abanigbo, Ezeoha of Ebenasaa among others.

RELATED NEWS