Award-winning actor, musician, and filmmaker, Idris Elba is set to bring his wealth of experience and insights to the global film industry at the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND 2022)

CANEX WKND 2022, a three-day gathering of creatives from across Africa and the diaspora is billed to take place from 25–27th November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

With roots in Sierra Leone and Ghana, Elba represents the astounding success of people of African descent within the global entertainment industry.

According to the organisers, Elba is scheduled for “When giants speak” Fireside Chat on Saturday 26 November.

He joins a list of more than 100 top speakers from Africa and the diaspora, representing a range of creative sectors, who have confirmed their participation in Africa’s most sought-after gathering of creatives.

Other activities at the three-day summit include panel discussions, Fireside Chats, Masterclasses and Live performances.

Elba, well-known as a philanthropist, has taken several iconic roles in great movies.

Such lead roles include Nelson Mandela in the biographical film ‘Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom’, Stringer Bell in the HBO series ‘The Wire’, and DCI John Luther in the BBC One series ‘Luther’, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Actor.

CANEX WKND will also feature some of Africa and the diaspora’s top creative names, experts, brands and thought leaders that will include the Nigerian trio of Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya; Alex Okosi, Managing Director of EMEA Emerging Markets at YouTube and award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Others are Abdul-Karim Abdullah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Culture Management Group (CMG) and Afrochella Festival (Ghana); Magali Ohouens, Modern Art Specialist and Exhibition Coordinator at Cécile Fakhoury Gallery (Côte d’Ivoire); Armando Cabral, Founder and Creative Director, Armando Cabral (Portugal) and Elvis Adidiema, Director and Sony Music for French-speaking Africa, amongst others.

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with the Government of Côte d’Ivoire, CANEX WKND is a major milestone in the Bank’s implementation of its Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) programme; a multi-faceted intervention aimed at supporting and developing Africa’s rapidly growing creative and cultural industries.

With free registration at www.canex.africa, sessions are open to all registered delegates along with all Masterclasses that commence on Thursday 24 November.

RELATED NEWS