The Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022 is primed for a thrilling climax following the unveiling of the star cast of artistes that would be performing on the last day at the three-day summit.

The all-star line-up, specially curated by the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA and CANEX WKND aims to showcase the diversity of talent from across the continent, with an important nod to the diaspora.

Artists representing the various regions of Africa will bring their star talent and energy to the closing event of what promises to be a historic time out for Africa’s creative sector.

Leading the line of those to thrill the participants and the continent at large is Julian Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley alongside multiple award winning Nigerian afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade.

Others include Josey (Côte d’Ivoire), Nandy (Tanzania), Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire), Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire) and DJ Mohgreen (Morocco/ France)

Toofan, Blinky Bill, Ayodele, The Cavemen, Elaine, and Oswald Kouamé et N’Zassa Music will also be performing according to the organisers.

CANEX WKND 2022, is billed to come up from 25 – 27 November 2022 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire.

It will be a three-day gathering of creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, with a strong focus on sharing skills and best practices from sectors across Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

More than simply a business-to-business conference aimed at Africa and the diaspora’s booming creative sector, CANEX WKND is also a celebration of the creative talent that is taking the world by storm.

CANEX WKND 2022 will be leading up to the next Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) Summit at IATF2023.

