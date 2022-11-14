By Festus Ahon, Asaba

In the build up to the 2023 general elections, former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta State, has said he has nothing against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Candidate in the State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori.

Uduaghan who stated at a meeting of Federal Government College, Warri Old Students’ Association, FEGOCOWOSA held on Sunday in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, said he decided to support Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the PDP out of his personal convictions.

Saying God has decided to hand over the power of the State PDP to Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, he said; “we are behind you. I am sincerely excited that you are here today. Something happened on Saturday. I said something somewhere at a meeting and it has been trending in the social media.

“Many people were surprised that I spoke like that; that I have identified with you properly, it was assumed I was critically against you. Like I told them at the meeting on Saturday, there is no transition from a sitting Governor to a non-sitting Governor that it is very easy.

“A Pastor told me when I was passing through my own, if it is easy that you can drink tea with cold water; it is not possible. The tea has to go through hot water for it to be drinkable, that means sometime to achieve something, you must go through some kinds of heat, we all went through it.

“You are going through your own heat now and by God’s Grace, you will come out well in Jesus name, Amen. I have openly identified with you to kill alot of rumours. Since on Saturday, I have not slept, I have been receiving a lot of messages, why did you do that? Why did you do that?

“I did it out of my personal convictions. We are humans and we have our divisions. We have issues everywhere. There are always issues even till the swearing-in, when you sit on that seat. Until then, problem will continue every minute, everyday, but by God’s grace you have alot of pushings in absorbing every multiple problems and we are part of the push; we are behind you. Delta State will benefit a lot from your administration if elected Governor next year”.

In his remarks, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori said: “My boss, it is a privilege and honour to be here today. I got the information that the old students of the Federal Government College, Warri are having a meeting and I decided to come over here to greet you people, but I didn’t know my boss and immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan will be here.

“When I got here and saw his car, I was shocked. I am happy meeting him here; he is a very humble, very calm and a very focused leader. He is a man of little words, but full of actions because I have worked with him as a Special Adviser on Security. I thank you, Sir.

“I am part of your product because if I am bad; you have a bad product. Your Excellency, I am here to greet you and use this medium to talk to you, thank God I have the opportunity to address the house for few minutes. This is not a political rally, I know some will not like it but as a Warri boy, I know you will like it”.

The PDP Gubernatorial Candidate who was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Whip of the State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata and the member representing Warri South constituency 1, Mr Augustin Uroye, said; “I know the terrain very well, I know what the people need and I believe this is the opportunity for Delta Central to produce a Governor.

“I have served for five and half years as a Speaker in the most vibrant House of Assembly in this country and as the Deputy National Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislature of Nigeria. No Speaker in the history of Delta State has spent three years and no Speaker has moved from one Assembly to another Assembly.

“Also no Speaker from Delta has held position at the national level. The primaries of our party have come and gone and this is the time for all of us to come together as one family and work to win the election. I will not disappoint Deltans if elected Governor next year”.

Earlier, Chairman, FEGOCOWOSA Warri Home Branch, Prince Akpobome Ejinyere, commended the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for storming their meeting, adding that Deltans expectations from him when elected as Governor in 2023 general elections are high.

Ejinyere thanked former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, who is an old student of the College for identifying with them.

