Yul Edochie

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed he has a calling to serve as a minister of God.

The 40-year-old actor made this known in a video posted on his YouTube page.

He claimed that he received the calling years ago but never took action on it.

Edochie noted that the calling had grown “extremely strong” on him and that the time had come for him to act on it.

He said, “I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to be one of God’s minister, to preach the word of God through words and actions,

“I’ve had this calling a long time ago, actually, many years ago. But, I’ve always felt maybe the time hadn’t come, the time wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come.

He added, “God has blessed me in this life. By God’s grace, I’ve become one of the biggest, most celebrated actors in the continent of Africa. God has taken me to a very high point in my career.

“I’m starting to realise God lifted me as an actor to where I am so that I can become one of his ministers.”

