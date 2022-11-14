By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian rapper, Oladipo Olamide Emmanuel, known professionally as Chinko Ekun, has revealed how he almost committed suicide after he became depressed and homeless in 2020.

Recall that Chinko Ekun officially started his musical career in 2011 and rose to fame after his hit single ‘Able God’ featuring Zlatan and Lil Kesh in 2018.

The 29-year-old singer spoke about his suicidal thoughts in a viral video on Instagram shared by the pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), Bolaji Idowu, on Saturday.

The rapper, during a testimony session, claimed that the crisis started when he started having issues with the management of his record label.

The ‘Able God’ crooner said the house, cars and other properties given to him were all taken away from him, making him homeless for months and had to squat with some of his friends including Aloma, ex-aide to Davido.

He said, “I had one of the biggest records in Nigeria then titled ‘Able God’. I was going for shows and everything was just sweet, you know.



“Before you wake up, they already booked you, you go for political shows, and they’re paying you for what you loved to do.

“Then, there was a lot of money. But skip to 2020, l lost my record deal. I had an issue with my record label boss. He was so mad that he asked me to leave the house.



“So, I lost my deal and the house and became homeless practically.

“I’m the gentle type so I don’t come on the internet to talk at all but it was just inside of me. Due to the trauma, I relocated to the mainland where I was squatting with some of my friends.

“Then I was depressed because every now and then, I was usually on flights but seeing myself almost sleeping on the floor.



“At the time, I was also in a relationship then. The breakfast (heartbreak) was so hot that I landed in the hospital. So, everything that mattered to me was crumbling.”

Ekun further added that the trauma almost made him commit suicide.



“I was squatting with Aloma, Davido’s aide, at an estate which is around Elegushi Beach. One day I went to Elegushi Beach and thought to myself, abi kin be si inu omi ni? (Should I jump into the water?).



“I started threatening God that if I bow to another god, na him cause am o,” he said.

“In like three months, I was able to record some new songs. I got two endorsement deals from some companies.



“Then I started getting some shows till I was able to get my new apartment and some properties.”

Ekun was formerly signed to YBNL, the record label owned by Olamide, which he joined in 2015.

He is currently signed to Dek-Niyor Entertainment, a Dubai-based label.

RELATED NEWS