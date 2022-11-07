Udi and Nnamdi Okoh, Co-Founders of Terminal Africa

That the world is a “global village” might sound cliché but many businesses that have positioned themselves to access the international market have found cross-border upscaling to be rewarding. The growing interconnectedness of the global economy presents upsides in the form of a boost in customer acquisition, enhanced business visibility, diversified revenue profile risks, and exponential growth for businesses expanding their footprint.



Within Africa alone, businesses as small as an online store run by a single owner from the comfort of their home can tap into a continental market of about $3.0 trillion powered by 1.3 billion consumers. Beyond the continent, the value to unlock is immense. Granted that cross-border expansion can enhance business performance, the process of growing in new markets could be daunting and even costly to businesses that lack the right expertise and support.



When there is a great product and a wonderful team to create and sell them, a critical challenge ahead might be logistics. Without proper logistical support, one might experience difficulties getting orders delivered to customers at the right pace, condition and cost. The implications could be detrimental to business growth because the negative customer experience could result in damaging reviews, low retention rate and poor sales. Similarly, it could be the case that although delivery is timely, the cost of logistics to new markets is eroding business margins. To keep the business afloat, businesses would typically transfer the cost burden to customers but oftentimes, this move to increase prices in a globally competitive market ultimately hampers the product or brand appeal. These concerns lead to an important step businesses must take in upscaling to global markets: find the right logistics partners.

One of the trusted names with a proven record of supporting business growth is Terminal Africa, a software firm that facilitates both continental and global commerce through scalable technology-based solutions.



Founded by two brothers, Udi and Nnamdi Okoh, Terminal Africa is an aggregator of logistics services that connect individuals and businesses, from micro-scale to large corporations, with trusted logistics services providers. With a customer base of 6,000+ businesses across diverse sectors, shipping goods worth over ₦1 billion monthly, Terminal Africa demonstrates the technical and operational expertise to handle complex local and international logistical challenges in partnership with the best solution providers in the industry such as DHL, Aramex, Kwik, Topship & GIG Logistics.

“We founded Terminal Africa officially in 2021. For many years, my brother and I have worked with various African entrepreneurs and helped them create online businesses. By doing this, we learned more about the problems eCommerce businesses face with logistics and gradually built Terminal into the solution that we have today.” Udi Okoh says.



Furthermore, he added that the platform is simplifying the procedure of arranging delivery from a tedious physical process to an easy digital one. “Terminal is helping connect individuals and business owners to logistic couriers quickly and easily. In the logistics value chain, Terminal is a digital infrastructure for eCommerce. An online business can access multiple local and international logistics courier services, saving time and money.”

On his part, co-founder Nnamdi Okoh said “We are making it easier for these online businesses, merchants, marketplaces, and platforms to access shipping without hassle. With Terminal, they can get shipping rates, arrange deliveries and generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers via a single online platform.”

Businesses that are upscaling to new markets can leverage the competitive pricing on Terminal Africa. Additionally, the platform provides an avenue for users to compare shipping rates, arrange deliveries, generate labels, track shipments, and update their customers through a single online platform. These features make the processes of decision-making and risk management more efficient for businesses. The Terminal Africa platform not only offers a cost-saving solution for logistics, but it is also backed by technology that is easy to use and integrate into any business process.

