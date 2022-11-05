…As Rita Dominic resurfaces

Organizers of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA, last weekend, pulled out all the stops again and packaged another show that will not be forgotten in a hurry by the regular attendees.

It was a show stopper parading the best in the film sector in Africa. The award night best known for its glamour, glitz and spark lived up to its billing even when it looked like the continental reward show had been reduced to a board room event.

The organizers of the show indeed did everything last Sunday night to deliver a world class event. Hosted by Funnybone, Chigul and Kachi Offia, the show held at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos, honoured the best films and stars of 2022. The week-leng event facilitated by the Lagos State government brought back the glory of AMAA.

With several nominees from different parts of Africa and the diaspora in attendance, the 2022 AMAA was spiced with memorable performances from Choc City’s Young Jon and Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies.

But the highpoint of the night was the P-square’s electrifying performance. This is the second time the singing duo would be performing together in the country after their reunion. The first was when they organized the Psquare Reactivated Concert in 2021at the Livespot Festival.

The duo’s outing last Sunday was an indisputable proof of reclaim of their lost spot in the Nigerian music scene. The crowd couldn’t contend their excitement, seeing the duo performing together on the same stage again after years of break up and beefing each other. It was a moment never like before.

The duo dressed in camouflage opened the floor singing their 2007 hit song, “Do Me” featuring Waje and “Bizzy Body” from the 2015 album “Get Squared.”

But when they performed “No One Like You” from their third studio album “Game Over”, the whole place erupted in excitement as everyone took to the floor, dancing and singing with them. Indeed, it was a happy reunion of sorts with the fans of P-Square who have been longing to behold their idols perform together again after their reunion last year.

The presence of actress Rita Dominic also caused a stir at the show, after it was rumoured months back that she and her husband, Fidelis welcomed a set of twins. Rita stormed the show decked in black skirt on blue tops with a black handbag to match. The beautiful actress was making her first public appearance after her traditional marriage which took place early in the year. She still looks gorgeous and enthralling but no protruding baby bump in sight.

If this year’s AMAA is anything to appraise, the show still retains its glamour and glitz. Gone are the days when who’s who in the African film sector would embark on shopping spree to steal the AMAA show. But all that was missing at this year’s outing as the show was a blend of old and new film stars, reality stars, singers and comedians.

The likes of veteran actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Bimbo Manuel, Jennifer Eliogu, Ejike Asiegbu, David Akande, Dickson Iroegbu, Daniel K .Daniel graced the occasion.

Other attendees were Wole Ojo, Daniel K. Daniel, Enyinna Nwigwe, Deyemi Okanlawon, Yemi Blaq, Osas Ighodaro, Denrele Edun, Sola Fajobi, Tony Akposeri, Osita Iheme among several others.

